CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Town of Cheektowaga Highway Department plow driver was arrested Friday for painting “Trump 2020” on the plow truck he operates.

Cheektowaga Police have charged 46-year-old Robert Hupkowicz of Depew with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned.