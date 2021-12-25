Cheektowaga Police and town members volunteers donate gifts to families in need

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Blue Bridge Initiative and the Blue Mittens campaign are bringing Christmas joy to families in need.

Cheektowaga Police officers and town workers came together to make sure needy members of the community can still share a beautiful Christmas with their families.

Early Friday morning, they packed up their vehicles to deliver Christmas to many local families.

“Everybody puts so much time into this, the officers look forward to it all year to see the kid’s reactions,” said Sgt. Justin Haag, Cheektowaga Police Department.

The gifts and toys all come from donations, and the food is supplied from Resurrection Life Food Pantry in Cheektowaga.