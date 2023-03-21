CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police said Tuesday that they are aware of a viral video that appears to show an incident involving a person using racist language at an Aldi grocery store.

The man who posted the video said that the incident happened after two drivers collided in the parking lot. He alleged that when one of the drivers tried to get the other man’s insurance information, the man shown in the video used racist language towards him.

The male says in part of the video that he wanted to “kill all” members of certain minority groups and used two racial epithets towards Black people and Hispanics before walking towards the store.

Cheektowaga Police said, “We take these incidents very seriously and are using all our resources to investigate it and will work with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued.”

It is unclear when exactly the alleged incident took place. There is one Aldi location in Cheektowaga, located on Walden Avenue.