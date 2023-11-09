CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga’s Police Chief is hanging up his badge.

Chief Brian Gould issued a statement Thursday morning after informing town officials and fellow members of the Cheektowaga Police Department of his pending retirement this past Monday.

Gould’s retirement will take effect at the end of November, after 23 years with the Cheektowaga police. A graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 250th session, Gould is credited with performing multiple duties over his two-plus decades with Cheektowaga, including working to create the agency’s Crisis Intervention Team.

“When I first joined the law enforcement profession, I never could have imagined the incredible journey that awaited me,” Gould said. “From the very beginning, I was captivated by the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others, to protect and serve, and to uphold the principles of justice and fairness. These ideals have been the guiding force behind my every decision and action as a Police Officer, and I am proud of the progress we have made together.”

After joining the department as a public safety dispatcher in 1997, Gould became a patrolman in 2000. Later, he was promoted to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2011 and captain in 2018. Gould became Assistant Chief in 2020 before his final promotion to Chief in 2021.

Gould thanked the community and said he has “no doubt that this community will continue to thrive under the guidance of my successor.”

“As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I do so with a sense of fulfillment and pride,” Gould said.

MORE | Read Gould’s full statement here.