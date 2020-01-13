Cheektowaga Police Chief named chief of Asheville, NC Police Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Cheektowaga Police Chief David Zack will retire from the Town of Cheektowaga on February 3.
Chief Zack has spent 33 years with the department, the last nine as police chief.
Police tell News 4 Zack will become the Chief of Police for the City of Asheville, North Carolina, on February 4.
During his years of service, Chief Zack received many accolades including:
- Received the National Federation for Just Communities Law Enforcement Leadership Award (2016)
- Appointed as Administrative Studies Consultant to Law Enforcement Agencies by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (2017-present)
- Appointed to the Board of Governors of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (2017)