Cheektowaga Police Chief named chief of Asheville, NC Police Department

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Cheektowaga Police Chief David Zack will retire from the Town of Cheektowaga on February 3.

Chief Zack has spent 33 years with the department, the last nine as police chief.

Police tell News 4 Zack will become the Chief of Police for the City of Asheville, North Carolina, on February 4.

During his years of service, Chief Zack received many accolades including: