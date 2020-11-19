Cheektowaga police close off public access to station

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say they’re closing off their station to public access, effective immediately.
This is due to the region’s new designation as an “orange zone.”
MORE | “Orange zone” restrictions to take effect in parts of Erie County Friday; parts of Niagara County moving to “yellow zone”
Here are the numbers people can call if they need police services:
- Reports: (716) 686-3521
- Background Checks: (716) 686-3945
- Accident Records: (716) 686-3512
- Property: (716) 686-3513
- Sex Offender Registry: (716) 686-3544
- Tow Release/Impound/Reporting Crimes/Deliveries and U.S. Mail/Anything Else: (716) 686-3510
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.