Cheektowaga police close off public access to station

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say they’re closing off their station to public access, effective immediately.

This is due to the region’s new designation as an “orange zone.”

Here are the numbers people can call if they need police services:

  • Reports: (716) 686-3521
  • Background Checks: (716) 686-3945
  • Accident Records: (716) 686-3512
  • Property: (716) 686-3513
  • Sex Offender Registry: (716) 686-3544
  • Tow Release/Impound/Reporting Crimes/Deliveries and U.S. Mail/Anything Else: (716) 686-3510

