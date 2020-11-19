Cheektowaga police close off public access to station

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say they’re closing off their station to public access, effective immediately.

This is due to the region’s new designation as an “orange zone.”

MORE | “Orange zone” restrictions to take effect in parts of Erie County Friday; parts of Niagara County moving to “yellow zone”

Here are the numbers people can call if they need police services:

Reports: (716) 686-3521

Background Checks: (716) 686-3945

Accident Records: (716) 686-3512

Property: (716) 686-3513

Sex Offender Registry: (716) 686-3544

Tow Release/Impound/Reporting Crimes/Deliveries and U.S. Mail/Anything Else: (716) 686-3510

Due to Erie County designated an Orange Zone we are closing public access to our station immediately to protect the health of our critical employees. Please use the numbers listed below if you need service from the police station. Any questions, please call 686-3510. pic.twitter.com/dU4fVpbNzt — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) November 19, 2020