CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are joining other law enforcement agencies in being a distribution point for Kia steering wheel locks.

The police department announced Monday that they’d be giving away free locks to Cheektowaga residents who own Kia vehicles made between 2011 and 2021.

In an earlier statement, Kia said they were supplying wheel locks to the Amherst Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff’s office, the latter of which said it would work with local police to have them distributed, according to a prior News 4 report.

The distribution of locks was prompted in part by a fatal crash that took the lives of four teenagers in Buffalo last month. The car involved, a Kia, was reported to have been stolen in the city the night before.

According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, it’s possible that the teens were taking part in a social media trend known as the “Kia Challenge,” where participants break into vehicles using cell phone chargers.

Those interested in getting wheel locks from the Cheektowaga Police Department can get them from the front desk. They’re first come, first served.

To get one, people need to bring their Kia’s registration card and a car key.