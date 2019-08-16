Cheektowaga police investigate racist flyers found in neighborhoods

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flyers from a white nationalist organization were discovered earlier this month in driveways and in front of homes in Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga Police say the leaflets were packaged in 6-inch cardboard mailing tubes that were red, white and green. They are currently canvassing the streets where the tubes were found.

Erie County Legislator Tim Meyers, was outraged about the incident.

“I’ve been born and raised here my whole life, 58 years I’ve lived here. Cheektowaga is a community where neighbors help each other out, where neighbors choose to raise their families and a lot of these families have young impressionable children and this type of behavior, racist bigotry behavior will not be tolerated here in Cheektowaga,” Meyers said.

That sentiment was mirrored by several area residents

“I think that it’s terrible,” said Kendrick Sykes. “In this day in age, you would think that, that is all back in the past. It should be a new era, but it’s still around.”

“There’s no need for it, it was a different time,” Jeff Herrman.