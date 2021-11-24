Missing Cheektowaga teen located

UPDATE:

Tiyahja Sharp has been safely located.

ORIGINAL:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga are looking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tiyahja Sharp was last seen at her home this past Monday at 4 p.m. But police say they’ve learned that Sharp was in the West Seneca area sometime Tuesday morning.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue Champion hoodie, black sweatpants and Adidas slides. Tiyahja is 5’7″, 120 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information that could help police find her is asked to call (716) 686-3501.