Cheektowaga Police looking for man who stole Santa’s sleigh

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police say the Grinch managed to escape the North Pole Correctional Facility late Wednesday night.

Police are looking for Mr. Grinch after he stole Santa’s sleigh.

52-year-old Grinch’s last known address is 1 Mt. Crumpit, Whoville. He’s 2′, 5 lbs, with green hair and yellow eyes.

According to Cheektowaga Police, he has a prior history of larceny and disorderly conduct.

Officials ask the public to follow the 9PM Routine and make sure they secure car doors, close your garage, and lock all your windows and doors at home.

If you have any information on Mr. Grinch’s whereabouts, please contact Cheektowaga Police.