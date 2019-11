BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police say 26-year-old Jeremy Michaels left ECMC around 2:30 a.m. Friday and has not been heard from since.

Police tell News 4 his family is concerned for his welfare and is asking for help to locate him.

Michaels is described as a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds, 5’10”, and has a scar on his abdomen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3510.