CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Kalueb Letts, who has multiple personality disorder, “left home after a disagreement with his parents.” According to police, Letts has not recently taken his medicine.

Letts is 5’10” and weighs 195 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair and is believed to be in Buffalo around the areas of Hirschbeck, Ashley, Fox or Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call local police so that they can check on Letts’ welfare. The Office of Cheektowaga Police Lt. Scott Prell can be reached by calling (716) 686-3510.