Cheektowaga police looking for man accused of killing wife

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are on the hunt for the suspect in a homicide.

Early Sunday morning, shortly after 3:30, police responded to an address on Raymond Ave.

When they got there, they found the body of 34-year-old Tetiana Bruks.

Her husband, Yuriy Bruks, 34, is wanted by officers on a charge of second-degree murder. He is described as 5’11” and 180 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair. Bruks is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (716) 686-3505.

Justine Przemielewski lives a few doors away from the crime scene. “I would want to know more what’s going on with the neighborhood because I’m wondering if my life is in danger.”

Most neighbors News 4 spoke with didn’t recognize either one of them, but at least one believes Tetiana was living there in the past few months with a young boy. Her Facebook page shows photos of both them, and one showing her graduating from the ECC School of Dental Hygiene in May.

News 4 has learned that Cheektowaga Police spoke with Yuriy Bruks in person hours after the murder but when he asked for a lawyer, he couldn’t be questioned any further and walked free on Sunday. Now he’s wanted and considered dangerous.

Neighbor, Richard Herman has watched Cheektowaga Police guard the scene for the past few days. “It’s actually been pretty crazy because the police presence on the street, the police are always at the house. They don’t leave the house. There’s always an officer stationed there overnight. I came home last night, there was an officer. Another one left. It’s surprising because they’ve never…you don’t see too much of a police presence because it’s such a quiet neighborhood. It’s just really shocking that it happened and a little unnerving but at least we have some answers now.”

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Yuriy Bruks. Crimestoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161.