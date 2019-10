CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for help identifying a woman they say stole a wallet.

According to police, the woman pictured above took a wallet from a customer’s purse while at Sam’s Club.

Police say she then used one of the credit cards to purchase more than $2,000 in Visa gift cards at CVS.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Det. Vogel at (716) 686-3546.