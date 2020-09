CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old Angelina Daniels was last seen yesterday and may have traveled to Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Daniels is 5’02”, 140 lbs, white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, please call 716-686-3501.