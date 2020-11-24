Cheektowaga Police looking for teen missing since November 18

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police are looking for help locating a 14-year-old missing since November 18.

Police say Londyn Barber was last home that day at 6 p.m. and has not been home since.

According to police, Londyn has not called or texted her mother to tell her where she is and who she is with.

Please help us in locating this missing 14 year old. She has been missing since 11/18/20. Any information please call 686-3535. Thank you for your assistance. Stay safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/nch5PeT0nJ — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) November 24, 2020

Londyn may be in the area of Langfield in the City of Buffalo.

Police say she’s black, 5’3″, with black hair, brown eyes, weighs 135 lbs., and has a scar on her right forearm.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Londyn’s whereabouts to contact Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3535.