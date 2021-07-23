Cheektowaga police looking to identify suspect in armed robbery at hotel

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for helping identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a local hotel.
According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun and stole property.
Anyone who recognizes him can call Det. Griffin at (716) 686-3979.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.