CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After several arduous months of recovery, Cheektowaga police officer Troy Blackchief is back home.

In February 2023, the Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a vehicle while helping Depew law enforcement end a pursuit related to stolen vehicles.

During the morning of the collision, the 17-year CPD veteran was deploying stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33 before he was struck. After the collision, he faced a long road of recovery, which brought him far from home to facilities in both Chicago, Illinois and Fort Worth, Texas.

Back in March, the officer’s family announced that he would need to receive a new 3D-printed, surgically placed skull bone. The surgery took place at ECMC in April.

Just weeks after arriving in Texas in May, Blackchief had to be rushed to a Texas hospital for an infection under his new skull, leading to another emergency craniectomy.

“Back in the helmet and weakened by the infection, this would be the first major setback in months,” a September letter from his wife, Jen, said.

After four cranial surgeries, the final of which took place in October, Blackchief’s colleagues gathered Thursday night to welcome him home with open arms.

“This is just a testament to who Troy is and a testament to his strength and will that he’s here with us today, and we’re very happy about it,” Chief Brian Coons said.

In the video above, News 4’s Allison Staebell captured the heartwarming scene.