CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over two weeks after he was struck by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit, Cheektowaga police officer Troy Blackchief’s condition has “fluctuated” after suffering numerous serious injuries from the incident, the Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Gould announced in a Tuesday release.

According to the release, Blackchief suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury that required immediate surgery at ECMC following the Feb. 6 incident. He remained heavily sedated and breathing with ventilator assistance in the ECMC Trauma Intensive Care Unit following his surgery.

In the two weeks since then, Blackchief has been extubated and is intermittently sedated. The release says he regained consciousness and is limitedly communicating with his family and care providers.

Blackchief underwent a procedure to repair his carotid on Monday, and treatments will continue to address his other critical injuries.

“It is clear that Officer Blackchief’s road to recovery will be long and difficult,” Gould wrote in the release.

Blackchief’s family and the Cheektowaga Police Department thanked the community for their outpouring of support:

Officer Blackchief’s family and our Cheektowaga Police Department family thank the community for your concern and support. Words cannot appropriately capture the gratitude for the doctors and nurses at ECMC, Buffalo General and the Gates Vascular Institute who have been involved with his care to date. We also thank fellow law enforcement agencies and the sport teams, fire department and club families that continue to offer support. Brian Gould, Cheektowaga Police Chief

While Blackchief continues his recovery, the investigation into the crime that caused his injuries remains active. Cheektowaga police remind the public that Crime Stoppers of WNY is providing a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to this incident and urge anyone with information to contact Lt. Albrecht at 716-686-7461.