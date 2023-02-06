(Officials are providing an update on this incident. Watch LIVE in the video above.)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say one of their officers was struck by a fleeing vehicle early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. when the officer was deploying stop sticks on Union Road at Route 33, in an attempt to end a pursuit. Cheektowaga police say they were helping another police agency at the time.

The officer was taken to ECMC. It’s not known what condition he’s in.

For now, police are asking drivers to avoid that intersection as their investigation continues. We’re expecting them to provide an update on the situation at 9 a.m. and will stream it live on this page.