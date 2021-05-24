Cheektowaga Police officers, bystanders honored for rescuing woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblymember Monica Wallace honored seven Cheektowaga Police officers and two bystanders who lifted a vehicle off a woman trapped underneath a car.

Officials say a woman in her 60s was hit by a car in the parking lot near 1740 Walden Ave. on May 5. They say she was dragged a short distance by the car and became trapped.

Captain Dana Cadwallader witnessed the incident and immediately radioed for assistance from fellow officers, fire department, and ambulance personnel.

Wallace’s office says Assistant Chief Brian Gould, Sergeant John Wanat, Officer Michael Menth, Officer Troy Blackchief, Officer Jose Domenech, and Officer Ashley Loos arrived on the scene to assist.

Together, and with the help of two bystanders, including Josiah Williams, Wallace’s office says they were able to lift the vehicle and pull the woman out from underneath.

Williams, a student at the Western New York Maritime Charter School who’s studying to become a commissioned officer with the U.S. Navy, said, “I’m glad that I was able to lend a hand and help free the victim before her injuries got worse. The officers responded quickly and professionally, and it was my privilege to help them save someone’s life.”

“By leaping into action and working together, these officers and good Samaritans likely saved the victim’s life. The officers are a credit to the Town of Cheektowaga and the bystanders who assisted embody the spirit of the City of Good Neighbors,” said Assemblymember Wallace.

The woman went to ECMC by ambulance to treat her injuries.