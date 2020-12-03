Cheektowaga police remind drivers to not leave vehicles unattended after rise in thefts

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say there’s been an uptick in vehicle thefts lately.

On Tuesday, the police department took three reports of stolen vehicles in the Cleveland Hill area. Each report came within the 6 a.m. hour.

Two of those vehicles were left running, and the third one had a spare set of keys inside.

Police say another recent vehicle theft happened when a customer went inside a convenience store, but left his car running.

Between October 1 and December 1, police took 33 reports of stolen vehicles. During that same time period in 2019, there were only six reports of stolen vehicles.

The Cheektowaga Police Department is reminding drivers to not leave their cars running, even to warm them up, and to not leave keys inside unattended.