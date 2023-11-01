CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an update shared with us around 8:15 a.m., Cheektowaga Police Captain Brian Coons says there were nearly two dozen accidents reported in the town since 3 a.m.

Those crashes have occurred all around Cheektowaga, Coons says, noting that at one point, there were seven on Route 33.

It’s a reminder to be aware of the weather, with many sections of road covered in dangerous black ice.

Coons is reminding people to make sure their windows are clear to give them proper visibility, and follow others at a safe distance on the roads. Bridges and overpasses have proven to be especially dangerous since Coons says they usually freeze over first.

Coons says he’s seen state vehicles salting the roads this morning. The situation is expected to improve as the day goes on.

Below: Traffic report from 8:17 a.m.