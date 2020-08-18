Cheektowaga Police say someone spotted a black bear near Buffalo Niagara Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Police say someone spotted a black bear near the Buffalo Niagara Airport this morning.

Officers were called out to the neighborhood surrounding the Diamond Hawk Golf Course around 9:30 a.m.

Patrols combed through the area, but found no bear.

Neighbors we talked with say this wasn’t the first time they got an unexpected visitor.

Police want to remind everyone never to approach wildlife that may wander into your neighborhood.

You should call 911 if there’s a problem.