CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Brooklyn Testa.

Testa went missing Tuesday after she got off the school bus at her stop and didn’t return home, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department.

It’s believed she might be in the French Road area of Cheektowaga.

Testa stands at 5’2″, weighs 130lbs, has brown hair and eyes and might have a nose ring.

If anyone locates Brooklyn Testa, they’re asked to call the police for a welfare check.