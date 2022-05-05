CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Brooklyn Testa.
Testa went missing Tuesday after she got off the school bus at her stop and didn’t return home, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department.
It’s believed she might be in the French Road area of Cheektowaga.
Testa stands at 5’2″, weighs 130lbs, has brown hair and eyes and might have a nose ring.
If anyone locates Brooklyn Testa, they’re asked to call the police for a welfare check.
New on WIVB.com
- Cheektowaga Police searching for missing 15-year-old
- FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
- Former Roswell executive talks about her ‘regrettable’ Facebook comments that resulted in public shaming
- Byron Brown defends his tax increase after criticizing India Walton’s smaller proposal
- Elmwood Village Farmer’s Market opens Saturday
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.