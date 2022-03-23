CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are searching for two missing kids.

Jeremy and Austin Kamuda left their home Tuesday and were last seen in the Raymond Park area of a nearby bike trail, according to CPD.

The pair requires daily behavioral health medications.

Jeremy and Austin have been located in the past on Cable Street (off of Clinton west, of South Ogden) and on Hammerschmidt Avenue (in the Seneca/Mineral Springs area) in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3501.