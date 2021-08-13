Cheektowaga Police searching for woman missing since Wednesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are looking for Jenni Cooper, who went left her home Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Cooper left for the store at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and never returned, she hasn’t been in contact with any family since she left her home. Police say she has a history of depression.

CPD says Cooper has a history of depression and likes to spend hours at local parks.

Cooper was driving a maroon 2015 Chevy Malibu with the license plate NY-EAY2504.

If you make contact with Jenni Cooper, Cheektowaga Police ask you to call them at  (716) 686-3500. The case number is CD# 21-136999.

