CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are in the midst of a standoff involving a barricaded man with a gun on Dean Road.

Police first responded to the scene, which is being described as a domestic situation, around 9 a.m. The situation also prompted a response from the department’s SWAT team, as well as the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

“The scene is contained at this time,” Cheektowaga police said.

Around 11:40 a.m., police asked people nearby to remain in their homes as they work to resolve the matter. Specifically, police are asking them to shelter in their basements.

