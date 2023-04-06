CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is expecting to soon learn more about a fatal incident that took place this past February in Cheektowaga.
Early in the morning on Feb. 22, 24-year-old DeAngelo Williams was killed after being shot multiple times. Police said they responded to the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street near Colden Court after hearing of “a reported fight with possible shots fired involving approximately 20 people.”
Williams was found on the ground and taken to ECMC, where he later died.
Police are planning to speak about the incident Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.
