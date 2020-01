CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Cheektowaga Police say vehicle break-ins are being reported throughout the town.

They ask the public to be extra vigilant and call police if they see anything or anyone suspicious.

Two out of three vehicles broken into are unlocked, according to police.

Cheektowaga Police are urging people to hide valuables and lock their car doors.

If you have anything to report, call Cheektowaga PD at 716-686-3501.