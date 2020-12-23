Cheektowaga Public Safety Dispatcher helps father deliver baby last Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Cheektowaga Public Safety Dispatcher helped a father deliver his baby last Friday.

The man called 911 to report his wife was about to deliver the baby at 1:51 p.m. on December 18. Cheektowaga Police say he was on the way to the hospital when his wife went into labor.

He pulled over on Genesee Street near the Buffalo Airport and called 911. Dispatcher Jennifer Mazgajewski took over the call while other public safety dispatchers alerted the ambulance and fire department to respond.

Mazgejewski used her Emergency Medical Dispatch training and experience to instruct the man on how to help his wife until the arrival of EMS.

Police say he was able to follow the instructions given and safely assist his wife in delivering a healthy baby girl!

You can hear the 911 call below: