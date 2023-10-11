CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Cheektowaga has reached a deal in its legal battle with local hotels housing asylum seekers.

The settlement states that asylum seekers currently being housed at a hotel on Dingens Street be moved to a hotel on Genesee Street by next Monday, Oct. 16.

This also blocks more asylum seekers from being located to the Dingens Street hotel.

The settlement also says the hotels must work to reduce the number of single men staying at hotels on Genesee Street.

Come December of next year, all asylum seekers will need to be out of the hotels on Genesee Street.

See the full PDF of the settlement below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates