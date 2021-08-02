Cheektowaga to appoint Brian Gould to Police Chief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga will hold a special town board meeting Wednesday to appoint Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould to the position of Chief.

The appointment comes after Chief Michael Sliwinski died unexpectedly last month following an apparent heart attack. He was 55.

Gould, 45, will be appointed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cheektowaga Town Hall. The session will be streamed on YouTube.

Gould ran for the Democratic nomination in the Erie County Sheriff’s race earlier this summer and had the backing of the Erie County Democratic Committee, but was defeated in the primary by Kimberly Beaty. Beaty, the Director of Public Safety at Canisius College, will face Republican candidate John Garcia in the November election.

“Law enforcement needs the trust of the community to do their job,” Gould said when announcing his run for sheriff. “Our job is ever-changing, and if law enforcement doesn’t change, the community will not support us, so I believe we need to be out listening to what the community is saying.”