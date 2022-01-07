Cheektowaga to distribute COVID tests to residents starting Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has reported that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County.

Distribution to town residents will take place in a drive-thru event, starting Jan. 10, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Park. Kits are limited to two per household. Those interested in picking up a kit should enter the park from Greenleaf Lane.

Future distributions will be announced as more tests become available.

