Cheektowaga to distribute COVID tests to residents starting Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has reported that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County.
Distribution to town residents will take place in a drive-thru event, starting Jan. 10, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Park. Kits are limited to two per household. Those interested in picking up a kit should enter the park from Greenleaf Lane.
Future distributions will be announced as more tests become available.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
