Cheektowaga to distribute COVID tests to residents starting Monday

North Colonie is distributing at-home COVID tests after receiving their allotment for the state.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — The Cheektowaga Police Department has reported that the town has received a supply of COVID-19 rapid test kits from Erie County.

Distribution to town residents will take place in a drive-thru event, starting Jan. 10, from 12 – 4 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Park. Kits are limited to two per household. Those interested in picking up a kit should enter the park from Greenleaf Lane.

Future distributions will be announced as more tests become available.