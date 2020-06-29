Cheektowaga to resume yard waste and grass clipping pickup on July 6

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga’s Sanitation Department will be able to resume grass clipping and yard waste pickup as of next Monday.

According to Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski, both grass clippings and yard waste can be placed in biodegradable bags or open containers.

Any larger tree branches should be bundled together and left at the road, officials say.

Residents can now leave their lawn refuse by the road and will no longer have to drive them to the Sanitation Department, as in previous years.

“These have been difficult times for us all, and we understand how frustrated residents were to not be able to have their grass clippings and yard waste picked up due to circumstances out of their control,” Benczkowski said. “We are now able to resume this service that so many residents, especially our seniors, rely on to maintain their properties. We thank Cheektowagans for their cooperation during this period of uncertainty.”

