Cheektowaga Criminal Court closed Wednesday through Friday

Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Criminal Court will be closed from Wednesday through Friday.

That being said, Drug Court will still take place on those days.

CLOSINGS | To keep track of closings in western New York, click or tap here.

