Cheektowaga Town Supervisor announces creation of task force to review police policies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A task force has been created to review the policies and procedures of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced the creation of the Cheektowaga Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force on Wednesday morning.

This is in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires local governments to review their police force practices and develop a plan to better address the needs of the community.

This new task force will create a plan based on recommendations from their policy and procedural review, and consultations with law enforcement officers, local organizations and community members.

A plan must be adopted by the Cheektowaga Town Board no later than April 1.

“The individuals who comprise the Cheektowaga Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force come from a variety of professional backgrounds and bring invaluable legal, law enforcement, community representation and governmental experience to the task,” Benczkowski says. “I thank them for collaborating as a team on this endeavor and helping to envision and create law enforcement policies and procedures that reduce racial disparities, meet the needs of the community and promote trust, fairness, and accountability.”

Here are the members of the task force:

Richard Chamberlain – Retired Police Captain and Teacher at the Police Academy

Michael Sliwinski – Cheektowaga Chief of Police

John Dudziak– Prosecutor and Cheektowaga Town Attorney

Jim Vallone – Defense Attorney and Former Cheektowaga Town Justice

Dr. Matthew Giordano – President, Villa Maria College

Tom Ferrucci – Mayor of Sloan

Scott Zipp – Principal, Cheektowaga Central High School

Tom Mazur – Former Erie County Legislator and Former Cheektowaga Town Councilman

Rev. Rick Maisano – Clergy; President, Dick Urban Community Association; and Volunteer, Maryvale School District

Kenneth Young – President, Town Park Community Association

Mike Coene – General Manager, Pyramid Corporation/Galleria Mall

Paul Hockwater – Senior Public Safety Dispatch Supervisor and Forks Fire Company Representative

Tony Nazzarett – Cheektowaga Police Officer and School Resource Officer

They will meet for the first time at the Cheektowaga Senior Center (3349 Broadway) on November 17. That meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

To attend, you must pre-register by emailing your name, address and phone number to SupervisorsOffice@tocny.org or by calling (716) 686-3465.

