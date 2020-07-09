Cheektowaga Town Supervisor reacts to Walden Galleria reopening Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says she’s absolutely thrilled that the Walden Galleria will be able to open on Friday.

You can find her full statement below:

“I am absolutely thrilled that the Walden Galleria Mall will be able to reopen this Friday. The Pyramid Group, which owns the mall, and the store owners inside of it provide an essential part of the fabric of Cheektowaga. Not only do they bolster our town’s finances with sales tax revenue, in the process lowering the burden on residents, they also create jobs and bring in non-town residents to increase economic activity for our entire community. I would especially like to thank Assemblywoman Monica Wallace for her advocacy on this issue. I stood with her, Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kristina Groff and Galleria Mall store owners a few weeks ago to urge Governor Cuomo to include malls in Phase 4 of reopening. The public and private sectors of our community work together as a team, and this has been especially true during the difficult times created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, we see the positive impact of our united efforts. As the Galleria Mall opens for the first time in months, I urge the public to be patient and cooperative with their security team and other staff. The Pyramid Group has been hard at work not only installing the necessary HVAC requirements to ensure they are complaint with state orders, they also have been planning to ensure density reductions and other public health precautions are met. Our Cheektowaga Police Department has been working with mall management to ensure public safety. We want Cheektowagans to be confident to come out and shop, but the town as well the store owners want everyone to be safe. Please wear a mask and continue to practice proper social distancing. Again, this is exciting news for our community. Be safe, be courteous, and enjoy Cheektowaga getting back to work!”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.