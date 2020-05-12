1  of  2
Coronavirus
New data shows ages of children who developed severe illness possibly related to COVID-19 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Cheektowaga trying to limit financial damage from pandemic

Cheektowaga

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga’s supervisor has put unionized workers on notice that they could be laid off within 60 days.

Diane Benczkowski joined the Supervisor of Grand Island and a member of the Tonawanda Town Council on a conference call to talk about their finances.

All towns face a shortfall in large part because county sales tax revenues are down.

The Town of Cheektowaga says canceling events including festivals and parades for the summer will hurt their bottom line.

The supervisor says for now all employees are on the job.

They’re working in split shifts to ensure social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss