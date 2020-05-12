Cheektowaga trying to limit financial damage from pandemic

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Cheektowaga’s supervisor has put unionized workers on notice that they could be laid off within 60 days.

Diane Benczkowski joined the Supervisor of Grand Island and a member of the Tonawanda Town Council on a conference call to talk about their finances.

All towns face a shortfall in large part because county sales tax revenues are down.

The Town of Cheektowaga says canceling events including festivals and parades for the summer will hurt their bottom line.

The supervisor says for now all employees are on the job.

They’re working in split shifts to ensure social distancing.