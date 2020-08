CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Families of children with physical challenges have a new place to go for outdoor fun.

Cheektowaga just unveiled new playground equipment at Stiglmeier Park.

The equipment complies with the guidelines for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace secured a $10,000 grant from the State Office of Children and Family Services.

A new walkway with a rubberized surface was also built-in, connecting the equipment with the parking lot.