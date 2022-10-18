CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school and middle school students interested in learning more about college have the chance to do so on Wednesday.

A Western New York College Expo will take place at the Walden Galleria that afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be on the lower level of the shopping center, near the Apple store.

The following schools will be in attendance:

Mercyhurst University

Keuka College

SUNY Erie

Alfred State

Hilbert College

SUNY Buffalo State College

Canisius College

Army National Guard

Erie 1 BOCES

Medaille College

United Healthcare

D’Youville University

Houghton University

SUNY Fredonia

Genesee Community College

Students who are interested in finding out more about higher education will have the chance to learn about admission, academic programs and the cost of schooling.