CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — High school and middle school students interested in learning more about college have the chance to do so on Wednesday.
A Western New York College Expo will take place at the Walden Galleria that afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. It will be on the lower level of the shopping center, near the Apple store.
The following schools will be in attendance:
- Mercyhurst University
- Keuka College
- SUNY Erie
- Alfred State
- Hilbert College
- SUNY Buffalo State College
- Canisius College
- Army National Guard
- Erie 1 BOCES
- Medaille College
- United Healthcare
- D’Youville University
- Houghton University
- SUNY Fredonia
- Genesee Community College
Students who are interested in finding out more about higher education will have the chance to learn about admission, academic programs and the cost of schooling.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.