CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins is calling on the IRS to make sure workers are safe when they return to their offices.

Higgins says the agency is bringing back 10,000 employees, 500 of whom work on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

He says the workers want the IRS to provide testing and masks, sanitize their offices, and take steps to make sure employees can stay far enough apart from each other.