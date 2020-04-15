COVID-19 testing site in Cheektowaga Walmart parking lot opens Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Thursday in the Cheektowaga Walmart parking lot.

The site, at 2500 Walden Ave., will serve first responders, health care providers and anyone showing symptoms of the virus. Up to 150 tests will be able to be performed per day.

All appointments must be scheduled, and those visiting are asked to arrive no more than 10 minutes before their appointment time.

Weather permitting, the drive-thru will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To see if you qualify, check here.

More information on testing eligibility from the CDC can be found here.

