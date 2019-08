CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Cheektowaga flocked to the scene of a crash on Walden Ave. near Union Rd. Tuesday morning.

A motorcycle and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash, where the motorcycle ended up underneath the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was only identified as a male, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Walden Ave. has one lane open in each direction since crews are investigating and cleaning up the area.