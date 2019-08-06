Husband wanted as suspicious death of wife now murder case

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Police in Cheektowaga met face-to-face with Yuriy Bruks hours after his wife was found dead on Sunday, but when he asked for a lawyer and refused to answer any more questions, he was allowed to walk free. Now, a manhunt is underway.

Bruks, who faces a charge of second-degree murder, is now the subject of a reward of up to $2,500 by Crime Stoppers.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an address on Raymond Ave. When they got there, they found the body o Tetiana Bruks. She was 34.

Bruks, also 34, is wanted and considered dangerous. The crime scene has been guarded by police ever since, for days on end.

You’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (71) -867-6161 or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App if you have information leading to the arrest or indictment of Yuriy Bruks.