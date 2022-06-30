CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man charged with killing another person in a Cheektowaga parking lot has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities believe Jaquan Combs, 27, and Bryce Hill, 21, knew each other and arrived at the location on Harlem Road near Wayne Terrace in the same vehicle. Hill was an employee of a business there.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that during an argument on the afternoon of June 8, Combs stabbed Hill in the neck with a knife. Responding police say they found Combs with a blood-soaked, folding-style blade.

Hill died at the scene.

If convicted, Combs could spend 25 years to life in prison. The Buffalo man is currently being held without bail and will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on July 27.