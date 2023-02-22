CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to attempted burglary after the Erie County District Attorney’s office says he tried to break into a couple’s hotel room in Cheektowaga.

In December 2021, the couple had a hotel room on Dingens Street, with their truck parked outside. Early in the morning, around 4:30 a.m., the DA’s office says Robert Smith, 34, was banging his hands on the vehicle.

The couple did not know Smith. Authorities say that when they confronted him about what was happening, Smith smashed several windows in an attempt to get into their room, cutting himself in the process.

In response, the DA’s office says the couple blocked their doorway as Smith tried “to stab them with a large piece of broken glass.”

“The victims were eventually able to lock the hotel room door and barricade themselves in the bathroom as the defendant attempted to gain entry while making threats,” the DA’s office said.

According to officials, a responding Cheektowaga police officer used a stun gun against Smith after he charged at the officer.

The couple was not injured in this incident, but Smith had to be treated at ECMC for the cuts to his body.

When he’s sentenced on March 29, Smith could spend up to seven years in prison. For now, he’s being held without bail.