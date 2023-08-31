CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — While awaiting sentencing for an ATV theft in Cheektowaga, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says a resident of the town went out and committed more crimes.

Now, Mark Cepuchowski, 39, will spend 3 to 6 years in prison. Here’s a timeline of what the DA’s office says happened:

July 23, 2020 – Cepuchowski stole an ATV outside of a store on Walden Avenue, later pleading guilty to grand larceny and criminal trespassing in August 2021.

– Cepuchowski stole an ATV outside of a store on Walden Avenue, later pleading guilty to grand larceny and criminal trespassing in August 2021. August 25, 2021 – Following his plea, Cepuchowski was permitted to enter a judicial diversion program and was released on his own recognizance.

– Following his plea, Cepuchowski was permitted to enter a judicial diversion program and was released on his own recognizance. October 3, 2021 – Prosecutors say Cepuchowski damaged the doors of an auto wash business in Springville intending to commit a burglary. He then allegedly damaged change machines inside to steal money. Officials say he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

– Prosecutors say Cepuchowski damaged the doors of an auto wash business in Springville intending to commit a burglary. He then allegedly damaged change machines inside to steal money. Officials say he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence. March 6, 2023 – Cepuchowski allegedly stole more than $8,100 in merchandise from a couple of department stores in Lancaster and Orchard Park. Surveillance videos linked him to the crimes, prosecutors say.

– Cepuchowski allegedly stole more than $8,100 in merchandise from a couple of department stores in Lancaster and Orchard Park. Surveillance videos linked him to the crimes, prosecutors say. March 23 – A bench warrant was issued for Cepuchowski’s arrest.

– A bench warrant was issued for Cepuchowski’s arrest. June 21 – Cepuchowski was arrested, taken into custody and held without bail.

– Cepuchowski was arrested, taken into custody and held without bail. July 20 – Cepuchowski pleaded guilty to grand larceny and attempted burglary.

“Cepuchowski committed all three crimes while pending sentence in a separate criminal matter,” the DA’s office said.

On Wednesday, Cepuchowski was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.