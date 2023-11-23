BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a recount in a race that was too close to call on Election Night, Democrat Brian Nowak defeated Republican Michael Jasinski to be elected supervisor in the town of Cheektowaga.

The final results showed Nowak received 9,045 votes, edging out Jasinki by just 53 votes in a race for which 18,037 people voted.

Nowak led Jasinski by just 36 votes on Election Night after all precincts reported results. That razor-thin margin triggered a manual recount, which was performed by the Erie County Board of Elections on Tuesday.

The race to replace outgoing Democrat Diane Benczkowski had been tinged with acrimony, with the two councilmen trading barbs at town board meetings and Jasinski and Benczkowski co-sponsoring an effort to censure Nowak over a dispute involving an ethics board candidate and an allegation that he bribed Cheektowaga’s highway superintendent. The resolution, which accused Nowak of leveraging his political power to prevent the deputy highway superintendent from receiving a promotion, failed to pass by a 3-3 vote — with Nowak abstaining — and the Erie County District Attorney found no evidence of criminality.

Nowak declared victory on Election Night despite the race being too close to call, which drew criticism from Benczkowski. Nowak also released a statement on Nov. 8, the day after Election Day, which notably did not include any well wishes for his opponent.

“I also want to congratulate Jerry Kaminski along with all the other Democratic council candidates on a hard fought and well run race,” Nowak said on Nov. 8. “I’m grateful mostly to my family, the Erie County Democratic Committee, and countless others who knocked doors and supported my campaign. I’m looking forward to January and beginning the work as Town Supervisor. ”