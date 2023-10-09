BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An expansion of Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to Walden Galleria.

The company will expand its store at the mall in early November to a 60,000 square foot space to a warehouse sale store.

They say will include discounts on sports equipment, clothes, shoes and other accessories.

Customers will be able to use their ScoreCard for rewards at the store as well. The store will be located on the lower level of the mall below Primark.

